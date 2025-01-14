A new protest control plan

EDITORIAL: The Punjab government is all set to raise a riot management force (RMP). Headed by a police officer not below the rank of DIG and assisted by an SP this 5,000-strong force will have eight regional offices, each overseen by a regional SP.

As per the policy draft, the personnel are to be trained in non-lethal intervention techniques communication and negotiating strategies with protest leaders, and given psychological coaching to understand crowd dynamics and anticipated actions.

Equipped with advanced non-lethal crowd control tool such as sound cannons, electric shock shields, and of course, tear gas and rubber bullets, they will also be provided with specially trained dogs to help disperse crowds and apprehend protesters damaging property.

On the face of it, the scheme raises optimism that the provincial government has resolved to adopt some of the better crowd control modes and methods prevalent in functioning democracies. But the devil is in the details. The opposition argues that basically, the new arrangement seeks to further reinforce the highly controversial law, the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024, that aimed at criminalising the November 24 protest demonstration in Islamabad.

That legislation makes any member of an “unlawful assembly” – the lawfulness determined on the basis of district administrations’ decisions to give or withhold permission for public demonstrations — liable for up to three years imprisonment and/or a fine.

Every subsequent ‘offence’ is subject to imprisonment for a term that may extend to ten years. Under the present plan, suspected “attackers and organisers of violent agitations would have to pay compensation for the damage to the state and the citizen.”

Furthermore, explained officials to reporters, the RMP would be among the few police forces in the country authorised to ‘recommend’ punishment for any damage done to private or public properties. This particular provision has no legal or moral justification. It would serve on those that are at the helm at any given time to suppress any expression of dissent. Considering how our police operate, it can also be misused to extract bribes from peaceful protesters.

Indeed, the police have a duty to try and prevent any loss of life or damage to property and diminish disruptions to public life. At the same time, they must safeguard the people’s democratic right to peaceful assembly and protest.

Whilst the new force is to be provided with the 650 armoured vehicles, including anti-riot trucks and ambulances, as well as heavy cranes, loader trucks and other specialised vehicles equipped with tracking systems, the RMP plan makes no mention of any restrictions and limitations that such forces in other countries are required to observe.

