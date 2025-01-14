KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 13, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,230.06 High: 114,496.09 Low: 113,083.86 Net Change: 982.77 Volume (000): 198,489 Value (000): 18,176,607 Makt Cap (000) 3,385,326,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,840.16 NET CH (+) 757.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,717.39 NET CH (+) 94.87 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,643.56 NET CH (+) 213.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,116.13 NET CH (+) 137.64 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,395.91 NET CH (+) 123.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,334.54 NET CH (+) 62.13 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-January-2025 ====================================

