Markets Print 2025-01-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 13, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,230.06
High: 114,496.09
Low: 113,083.86
Net Change: 982.77
Volume (000): 198,489
Value (000): 18,176,607
Makt Cap (000) 3,385,326,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,840.16
NET CH (+) 757.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,717.39
NET CH (+) 94.87
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,643.56
NET CH (+) 213.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,116.13
NET CH (+) 137.64
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,395.91
NET CH (+) 123.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,334.54
NET CH (+) 62.13
------------------------------------
As on: 13-January-2025
====================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
