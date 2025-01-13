AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief says Ukraine not strong enough for peace talks now

AFP Published January 13, 2025

BRUSSELS: Ukraine is not currently in a strong enough position for peace talks with Russia, NATO chief Mark Rutte said Monday, as US president-elect Donald Trump gears up to take power.

“At this moment, clearly Ukraine is not there, because they cannot at this moment negotiate from a position of strength,” Rutte told EU lawmakers.

“We have to do more to make sure by changing the trajectory of the conflict that they can get to that position of strength.”

Trump will be sworn into office next Monday after vowing on the campaign trail to bring a swift end to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The promises from the incoming US leader have sparked fears he could cut Washington’s support to Kyiv and force its leaders to make painful concessions.

Trump takes power nearly three years into the war as Ukraine’s fatigued forces are being pushed back on the front line.

“We all want this war to end, but above all, we want peace to last,” Rutte said.

Thousands without power after Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kherson

“Peace will not last if Putin gets his way in Ukraine, because then he will press ahead.”

The NATO head warned that a bad deal for Ukraine would embolden Russia and its allies such as China, North Korea and Tehran.

“I am convinced that peace can only last if Ukraine comes to the table from a position of strength,” he said.

“For this, it needs our continued help, more weapons and faster, so it can defend itself better and negotiate a good deal for Ukraine, for Europe and for the world.”

Rutte reiterated his insistence that Europe needs to massively ramp up its defence spending, especially as that is a key demand from Trump.

The NATO leader said the alliance’s threshold of two percent of gross domestic product was “not nearly enough” to face the threat from Moscow.

“If we don’t do it, we are safe now but not in four or five years,” he said.

“So if you don’t do it, get out your Russian language courses or go to New Zealand.”

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin NATO Mark Rutte RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

NATO chief says Ukraine not strong enough for peace talks now

FO condemns ‘increasingly racist, Islamophobic’ comments on Pakistanis in UK

Govt-PTI talks: NA speaker summons third meeting on Jan 16

Pakistan on track to meet IMF’s tax target, says Aurangzeb

27 terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

SBP aims to achieve 75% financial inclusion by 2028

PSX starts week positive, KSE-100 closes the day with gain of nearly 1,000 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Russia says new US energy sanctions will destabilise global markets

Read more stories