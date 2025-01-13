AIRLINK 198.50 Increased By ▲ 8.86 (4.67%)
BOP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.49%)
FCCL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.51%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.75 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.35%)
HUMNL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.35%)
KOSM 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.28%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.13%)
OGDC 226.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.46%)
PACE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.76%)
PAEL 43.19 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 194.70 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.83%)
PRL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.91%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 100.45 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (6.25%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.99%)
SYM 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.12%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.54%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.92%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia plans to enrich and sell uranium, energy minister says

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 02:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia plans to monetize all minerals, including by selling uranium, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday.

“We will enrich it and we will sell it and we will do a ‘yellowcake,’” Prince Abdulaziz told a conference in Dhahran, referring to a powdered concentrate of the mineral used to prepare uranium fuel for nuclear reactors.

It requires safe handling although it poses few radiation risks.

Saudi Arabia has a nascent nuclear programme that it wants to expand to eventually include uranium enrichment, a sensitive area given its role in nuclear weapons. Riyadh has said it wants to use nuclear power to diversify its energy mix.

It is unclear where Saudi nuclear ambitions will end, since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in 2018 that the kingdom would develop nuclear weapons if regional rival Iran did.

Fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the Arab world’s first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant.

The UAE has committed not to enrich uranium itself and not to reprocess spent fuel.

Talks with regional, EU diplomats: Saudi Arabia urges Syria sanctions relief

The kingdom said last year it planned to scrap light-touch oversight of its nuclear facilities by the UN atomic watchdog and switch to regular safeguards by the end of 2024.

Riyadh has yet to fire up its first nuclear reactor, which allows its programme to still be monitored under the Small Quantities Protocol (SQP), an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency that exempts less advanced states from many reporting obligations and inspections.

Saudi Arabia Saudi energy minister UN atomic watchdog Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Small Quantities Protocol

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia plans to enrich and sell uranium, energy minister says

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Read more stories