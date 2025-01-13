AIRLINK 198.50 Increased By ▲ 8.86 (4.67%)
BOP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.49%)
FCCL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.51%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.75 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.35%)
HUMNL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.35%)
KOSM 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.28%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.13%)
OGDC 226.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.46%)
PACE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.76%)
PAEL 43.19 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 194.70 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.83%)
PRL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.91%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 100.45 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (6.25%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.99%)
SYM 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.12%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.54%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.92%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar hands Israel, Hamas ‘final’ draft of Gaza ceasefire deal, official tells Reuters

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 02:16pm

Mediator Qatar has handed Israel and Hamas a “final” draft of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement designed to end the war in Gaza, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

A breakthrough was reached in Doha after midnight following talks between Israel’s spy chiefs, President-elect Trump’s Middle East envoy and Qatar’s prime minister, the official said.

US President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said. US officials are racing to reach a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal before Biden leaves office on Jan. 20.

Biden likely to talk with Netanyahu; hostage deal ‘very close’: security adviser

Biden and Netanyahu discussed efforts underway to reach a deal to halt the fighting in the Palestinian enclave and free the remaining hostages there, the White House said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

Biden “stressed the immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza and return of the hostages with a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by a stoppage in the fighting under the deal,” it said.

Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed across its borders in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Trump’s Mideast envoy to meet Netanyahu on Saturday, Israeli official says

Since then, more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, with much of the enclave laid to waste and gripped by a humanitarian crisis, and most of its population displaced.

Qatar Benjamin Netanyahu White House MENA Doha Gaza US president Joe Biden Hamas emir of Qatar Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Gaza truce Gaza hostage deal Gaza peace talks

Comments

200 characters

Qatar hands Israel, Hamas ‘final’ draft of Gaza ceasefire deal, official tells Reuters

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Read more stories