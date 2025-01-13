AIRLINK 199.76 Increased By ▲ 10.12 (5.34%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.24%)
FCCL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.38%)
FFL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.57%)
FLYNG 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.86%)
HUBC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.47%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
MLCF 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.59%)
OGDC 224.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 196.10 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.56%)
PRL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.6%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 100.99 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (6.82%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.56%)
SYM 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
TELE 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.73%)
TRG 64.52 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.98%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 120.7 (1.02%)
BR30 36,700 Increased By 465.9 (1.29%)
KSE100 114,113 Increased By 865.4 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,916 Increased By 204.2 (0.57%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks ahead of Trump return

AFP Published 13 Jan, 2025 01:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GENEVA: Iran is set to hold nuclear talks with France, Britain and Germany on Monday, just a week before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

They are the second round of talks over Iran’s nuclear programme in less than two months, following a discreet meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland, in November between Tehran and the three European powers, known as the E3.

“These are not negotiations,” the German foreign ministry told AFP. Iran has similarly emphasised that the talks are merely “consultations”.

The talks, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, will cover a “wide range of topics,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a weekly press briefing.

“The primary objective of these talks is to remove the sanctions” on Iran, he noted, adding that Iran was also “listening to the… topics that the opposite parties want to raise.”

On Thursday, France’s foreign ministry said the meeting was a sign that the E3 countries “are continuing to work towards a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear programme, the progress of which is extremely problematic.”

The talks come as Iran’s nuclear programme received renewed focus in light of Trump’s imminent return to the White House on January 20.

During his first term, Trump had pursued a policy of “maximum pressure”, withdrawing the US from a landmark nuclear deal which imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran adhered to the deal until Washington’s withdrawal, but then began rolling back its commitments.

Efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact have since faltered and European officials have repeatedly expressed frustrations over Tehran’s non-compliance.

‘Breaking point’

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said the acceleration of Iran’s nuclear programme is “bringing us very close to the breaking point”. Iran later blasted the comments as “baseless” and “deceitful”.

In December, Britain, Germany and France accused Tehran of growing its stockpile of high enriched uranium to “unprecedented levels” without “any credible civilian justification.”

“We reiterate our determination to use all diplomatic tools to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, including using snapback if necessary,” they added.

The snapback mechanism – part of the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– allows signatories to reimpose United Nations sanctions on Iran in cases of the “significant non-performance” of commitments.

The option to trigger the mechanism expires in October this year, adding urgency to the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog says Iran has increased its manufacturing of enriched uranium such that it is the only non-nuclear weapons state to possess uranium enriched to 60 percent.

That level is well on the way to the 90 percent required for an atomic bomb.

Iran maintains that its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes and denies any intention to develop atomic weapons. It has also repeatedly expressed willingness to revive the deal.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, has favoured reviving that agreement and called for ending his country’s isolation.

In a recent interview with China’s CCTV, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also expressed willingness “to engage in constructive negotiations”.

“The formula that we believe in is the same as the previous JCPOA formula, namely, building trust on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions,” he added.

Iran Germany Switzerland Geneva Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi US President elect Donald Trump European powers

Comments

200 characters

Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks ahead of Trump return

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories