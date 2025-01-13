AIRLINK 200.30 Increased By ▲ 10.66 (5.62%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.24%)
FCCL 34.67 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.55%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.81%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 128.21 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.71%)
HUMNL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.38%)
OGDC 224.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.17%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.56%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.64%)
PRL 38.41 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.87%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 6.71 (7.1%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.47 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.86%)
SYM 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.22%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.77%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.73%)
TRG 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.43%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 116.8 (0.99%)
BR30 36,697 Increased By 463.5 (1.28%)
KSE100 114,101 Increased By 853.7 (0.75%)
KSE30 35,922 Increased By 210 (0.59%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Tens of thousands take holy dip in India as Maha Kumbh festival begins

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 11:45am
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 13, 2025. Photo: AFP
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man takes dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 13, 2025. Photo: AFP

PRAYAGRAJ: Tens of thousands of Hindus seeking absolution of their sins immersed themselves on Monday in freezing waters at the confluence of sacred rivers, as India began a six-week festival expected to draw the world’s largest gathering of humanity.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh Mela or Great Pitcher Festival, as the religious event in the city of Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh is called, attracts more than 400 million visitors, both Indians and tourists.

As many as 40,000 police officers are on guard to provide security and help manage the crowds, while surveillance cameras equipped with artifical intelligence AI capabilities will ensure continuous monitoring.

“It is our festival,” said ascetic Hazari Lala Mishra, who immersed himself before sunrise, which is considered an auspicious time. “(It is) the only festival for hermits and monks, and we wait for it desperately.”

Authorities expect Monday’s first ritual dip to draw more than 2.5 million visitors, followed by a “royal bath” on Tuesday reserved for ascetics, in the belief that it absolves them of sin and confers salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Amid public warnings to walk in lines without halting anywhere, droves of marchers headed for bathing positions to await sunrise at the confluence of the three holy rivers, the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical, invisible Saraswati.

Advancing towards the waters’ edge in the winter morning fog, they chanted invocations such as “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Ganga Maiyya” in praise of the Hindu deities Lord Shiva and Mother Ganga, who personifies India’s holiest river.

“I am excited but now scared because I didn’t expect this crowd,” said Priyanka Rajput, a fashion model from Delhi, the capital, who accompanied her mother.

“This is my first Kumbh and I came here only because my mother is very spiritual.” The Kumbh originates in a Hindu tradition that the god Vishnu, known as the Preserver, wrested away from demons a golden pitcher that held the nectar of immortality.

In a 12-day celestial fight for its possession, four drops of the nectar fell to earth, in the cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik, where the festival is held every three years in rotation.

The Kumbh held once in 12 years in this cycle has the prefix ‘maha’ (great) as its timing renders it more auspicious and it attracts the largest crowds.

Crowd management

A showcase mix of religion, spirituality and tourism like no other in India, the event offers a test in crowd management for authorities in the world’s most populous country who must balance arrangements for millions while retaining its sanctity.

A temporary city sprawling over 4,000 hectares (9,990 acres)has sprung up along the river banks with 150,000 tents to house the visitors, and is equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 restrooms and 99 parking lots.

Authorities are also installing as many as 450,000 new electricity connections, with the Kumbh expected to consume more power than 100,000 urban apartments require in a month.

Indian Railways has added 98 trains to make 3,300 trips carrying festival visitors, in addition to regular services to Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which hopes a successful Kumbh Mela will burnish its efforts to reclaim and glorify India’s religious and cultural symbols.

India set for Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest gathering of humanity

That has been a plank for the party’s Hindu base promised since Modi swept to power nationwide in 2014.

“The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony,” Modi said in a post on X.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party Maha Kumbh Mela Great Pitcher Festival

Comments

200 characters

Tens of thousands take holy dip in India as Maha Kumbh festival begins

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories