China and HK stocks extend losses as US rate cut hopes fade

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, weighed down by the rising odds of fewer US interest rate cuts and the widening US-China yield gap.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.45% at 3,154.37 points.
China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.47%, with the financial sector sub-index lower by 0.8%.
The consumer staples sector was up 0.11%, the real estate index has gained 0.86% and the healthcare sub-index rose 0.23%.
The Hang Seng Index slid 1.35% to 18,807.68, set for a six-day losing streak. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.14%.
Tech giants dropped 1.38%, leading the decline.
The sell-off followed strong US jobs data on Friday that dealt a blow to hopes for more rate cuts and triggered a broad correction on Wall Street.
China’s 10-year bond yield has tumbled over 100 basis points in a year to be around 1.6%, with the spread to US Treasury yields the widest in 24 years.
This increasing gap, driven by the drop in Chinese yields, has visibly increased market pressure, CICC analysts said in a note.
They expect trading to be range-bound in the short term due to caution over Hong Kong stocks.
On the macro data front, China’s exports gathered pace in December, while imports recovered, closing out the year on a positive note as the world’s second-largest economy braces for mounting trade risks with the incoming US administration.
“The market pullback may have more to go heading into the US Presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, with the dollar’s strength and a ‘high for longer’ outlook,” JPMorgan analysts, led by Wendy Liu, said in a note.
The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.25%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.12% and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.87%.
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.47% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 1.05%.
