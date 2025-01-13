AIRLINK 200.64 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (5.8%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FCCL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.76%)
FFL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.28%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.43%)
OGDC 224.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.34%)
PACE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PAEL 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 194.40 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.68%)
PRL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.9%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
SEARL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.28%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.95%)
SYM 18.08 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
TELE 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
TPLP 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.3%)
TRG 62.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.63%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,858 Increased By 44.7 (0.38%)
BR30 36,188 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.13%)
KSE100 113,840 Increased By 593 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,846 Increased By 134.6 (0.38%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 08:35am

LOS ANGELES: Firefighters raced to contain the frontiers of two Los Angeles wildfires that burned for the sixth straight day on Sunday, taking advantage of a brief respite in hazardous conditions before high winds were expected to fan the flames anew.

At least 24 people have died in what California Governor Gavin Newsom said could be the most devastating natural disaster in U.S. history, one that has destroyed thousands of homes and forced 100,000 people to evacuate.

Flames have reduced whole neighborhoods to smoldering ruins, leveling the homes of the rich and famous and ordinary folk alike, and leaving an apocalyptic landscape. Officials said 12,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

“L.A. County had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

Aerial firefighters, some of them scooping water out of the Pacific Ocean, dropped water and retardant while land crews with hand tools and hoses held the line of the Palisades Fire as it encroached on the upscale Brentwood section and other populated areas of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles wildfires in figures

That fire on the western side of town has consumed 23,713 acres (96 sq km) or 37 square miles and stood at 11% contained, a figure representing the percentage of the fire’s perimeter that firefighters have under control.

The Eaton Fire in the foothills east of Los Angeles scorched another 14,117 acres (57 sq km) or 22 square miles - itself nearly the size of Manhattan - and firefighters increased the containment to 27%, up from 15% a day earlier.

North of the city, the Hurst Fire was 89% contained, and three other fires that had ravaged other parts of the county were now 100% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported, though areas within the containment lines may still be burning.

Severe winds return

Firefighters got a temporary break from the weather this weekend as Santa Ana winds, which reached hurricane force earlier in the week, finally eased.

The dry winds originating from the inland deserts had fanned flames and blew embers up to 2 miles (3 km) ahead of the front lines.

San Fernando Valley under threat as Los Angeles fire rages on

But, in an area that has not received any rain of note since April, the National Weather Service forecast Santa Ana winds of up to 50 to 70 miles per hour (80 to 112 kph) would resume on Sunday night and last through Wednesday.

Officials warned the entire Los Angeles County population of nearly 10 million that anyone may be ordered to evacuate from the flames and toxic smoke.

By Sunday, more than 100,000 people in Los Angeles County had been ordered to evacuate - down from a previous high of more than 150,000 - while another 87,000 faced evacuation warnings.

“These winds combined with low relative humidities and low fuel moistures will keep the fire threat in all of Los Angeles County very high,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told a press conference, adding that evacuated areas may not be reopened until red flag conditions are lifted on Thursday.

Item 1 of 13 Encino, Los Angeles, January 12, 2025. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

LOS ANGELES Firefighters Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna California Governor Gavin Newsom Los Angeles wildfires Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone Los Angeles wildfire economic loss $50bn

Comments

200 characters

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 650 points

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Read more stories