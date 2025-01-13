AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
UET Peshawar hosts ‘Auto Show 2025’

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

PESHAWAR: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar organized a one-day “Auto Show 2025”, an event that captivated automotive enthusiasts and the general public alike.

The event was organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and ASHRAE, UET Peshawar Chapter supervised by Prof Dr Sadiq Khattak, Advisor SAE.

The show was inaugurated by Prof Dr Amjad Ullah Khattak, Former Dean, Electrical and Computer Engineering, who appreciated the efforts of the organizers in fostering innovation and creativity among the students.

The event showcased over 40 antique cars featuring modified engines, presented by students and other stakeholders from the automotive industry.

One of the key attractions was the display of Japan Domestic Market (JDM) cars from the 1990s, which drew considerable attention from the public.

The “Auto Show 2025” highlighted cutting-edge technology, innovative designs, and the creative ingenuity of UET Peshawar’s students, offering an exhilarating experience to attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Sadiq Khattak, Advisor SAE, expressed his pride in the event’s success.

“This auto show, one of its kinds, is celebrated annually and consistently generates an incredible response from the public.

