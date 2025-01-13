AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Sports Print 2025-01-13

HBL-PSL Player Draft 2025 today; 44 players included from eight countries

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) has revealed the complete list of overseas players registered in the Platinum Category for the 13th January Player Draft. The pool includes 44 exciting players from eight countries.

Kane Williamson, the second leading run scorer for New Zealand in T20Is, has also registered in the Platinum category along with his long-time team mate and leading wicket-taker ever in T20Is, Tim Southee.

Apart from Williamson and Southee, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell are other Kiwi players, who will interest the six HBL PSL franchises on Monday.

The most number of overseas Platinum category players – 13, are from Australia, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 winners Ashton Agar, David Warner and Daniel Sams. Usman Khawaja, who represented Islamabad United in HBL PSL 2021, is also part of this category.

From Afghanistan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman and Naveen-ul-Haq will be up for grabs. HBL PSL 8 winner Sam Billings and HBL PSL 9 winner Tymal Mills also have registered their interest in the overseas Platinum category along with six other English players.

Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Tabraiz Shamsi make up the South Africa contingent in the top overseas category. Sri Lanka’s current T20I captain, Charith Asalanka and his team mate Kusal Mendis are also part of the best of the best overseas pool.

Experienced Jason Holder will be a hot pick among five other West Indies players locked in the Platinum category. Bangladesh’s seasoned duo of Mustafizur Rehman and Shakib Al Hasan are also part of the overseas Platinum pool.

Chief Executive Officer PSL, Salman Naseer said, “We are thrilled to announce a 44 strong and exciting contingent of overseas Platinum picks for the HBL PSL 2025 Player Draft and I’m sure all the six franchises will have their eyes on them as the Draft Day draws near. Combined with the Pakistan stars we have an exciting pool of talent available. All eyes are now on 13 January when the final squads for the six franchises will be determined.”

Salman said, “Irrespective of whatever happens on Monday, I’m deeply thankful to all the players who have registered their interest in any category in a bid to become part of the historic 10th edition of the HBL PSL and I wish them all Good luck.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Kane Williamson HBL Pakistan Super League HBL PSL Player Draft 2025

