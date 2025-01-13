Prices of kitchen items in retail market remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of vegetables, pulses, flour and sugar, except live chicken/meat remained unchanged in the retail market.

A weekly-survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday revealed price of live chicken has decreased at Rs470/kg which was selling at Rs510/kg in the previous week. The price of farm eggs remained high as being sold at Rs360-400/dozen in the retail market and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

Likewise, the survey said cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg with bone and boneless Rs1300/kg in the open market.

Also, the survey noted prices of various quality and brands of cooking oil/ghee prices remained high in the retail market.

The survey added sugar price also remained steady as being sold at Rs135/kg in the retail market.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs140/kg against the price of Rs200/kg in the previous week. Onion is being sold at Rs150/kg while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Likewise, ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively.

Green chilli was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said. Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs80/kilo, and curry Rs70/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said.

It added the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500/kg, the survey added.

The good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey. Dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available at Rs200-250/kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, pomegranate at Rs300/kg, grapes at Rs300-400/kg, fruiter at Rs150-200/dozen, guava at Rs150-200/kg.

