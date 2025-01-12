AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Habib makes history as first Lebanese to win Grand Slam match

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2025 06:13pm

MELBOURNE: Lebanon’s Hady Habib made history Sunday at the Australian Open by becoming the first player from his country to win a Grand Slam match.

World number 219 Habib is the only Lebanese ever, man or woman, to come through qualifying and reach the main draw at one of the four majors.

The 26-year-old continued his fairytale run with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over China’s Bu Yunchaokete in front of a frenzied crowd out on Court 13.

He was draped in the Lebanon flag as he signed autographs after the match.

“This is probably one of the best days of my career honestly,” said Habib.

“It’s such an incredible feeling to get this win not only for myself but for Lebanon and Lebanese tennis.

Second seed Zverev cruises into Australian Open second round

“As you guys could see there, the crowd was absolutely wild. It made it even more special to win in front of them.”

Born in America to a Lebanese father, Habib lived in Lebanon for a few years from the age of six and has been representing the country since he was 15 when he first played in the Davis Cup.

Habib also wore the Lebanon colours proudly at last year’s Paris Olympics where he lost in the first round to Carlos Alcaraz.

“There were definitely more people at the Alcaraz match,” smiled Habib.

“I think there were more Lebanese people today, so it felt a little more special.

“The support I’ve been getting these last couple days has been incredible. My phone has been absolutely blowing up.

“I actually have some family from Sydney that came out to watch. It’s been a special time for me to have all the Lebanese people join in the community,” he added. “Yeah, I felt the energy out there.”

His reward is a second-round match against France’s 14th seed Ugo Humbert.

“It’s a huge win, especially what we’ve been going through as a country,” said Habib.

“I think to bring something positive, especially we’ve been having a rough time with obviously the war. We had our other issues in the past. It’s just nice to get this win for Lebanon and for the people.

“This is the biggest achievement I’ve had in my entire career.”

Australian Open Hady Habib

Comments

200 characters

Habib makes history as first Lebanese to win Grand Slam match

Pakistan strongly rejects Afghanistan’s ‘baseless allegations’ of training Daesh militants

High quality CPEC 2.0 development: Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment

Aerial assault aims to stem LA Palisades fire eastward spread

Trump’s Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

Arab, EU diplomats in Saudi for talks on support for Syria

South Korea Yoon’s lawyer says president will not attend first impeachment trial hearing, Yonhap reports

Khawaja Asif hopes verdict in £190 million case would be fact-based

India’s cricket board elects Devajit Saikia to top job

NA Secretariat seeks PSDP proposals from ministries

Zardari likely to visit China next month

Read more stories