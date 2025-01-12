AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia PM denies hiding document on ex-premier Najib’s home detention

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2025 11:18am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government did not conceal any document relating to jailed former premier Najib Razak’s home detention, state media reported.

Najib, imprisoned for his role in the country’s biggest scandal, has been pursuing a legal bid to compel the government to confirm the existence of and execute an “addendum order” that he said was issued by the former king alongside a pardon he received last year, entitling him to serve the remainder of his jail term at home.

The former premier had his 12-year sentence halved in a pardon by then-King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who was chair of a special pardons board.

Malaysia court grants jailed ex-PM Najib’s request to see document he says allows home detention

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s five-year reign under Malaysia’s unique system of rotating monarchy ended in January 2024.

Najib and the ex-king’s palace say the document exists, with Najib’s legal team saying it has been ignored by authorities.

Anwar said the document was sent to the attorney-general and not to him nor any other member of the pardons board, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.

“The attorney-general then forwarded the document to the palace when there was a change of king, as it is the king who chairs the pardons board. We did not hide anything,” Anwar said. On Friday, Malaysia’s law ministry said it had no record of any documents authorising house arrest for Najib nor had it received any official notification or instructions from the royal palace on the matter.

The home and communications ministers have also said they were not aware of the existence of such a document.

Najib was found guilty in 2020 of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power for illegally receiving funds misappropriated from a unit of state investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He is on trial for corruption in several other 1MDB-linked cases and denies wrongdoing.

The Court of Appeal on Monday overturned the dismissal of Najib’s legal attempt to access the document that he says should allow him to serve the rest of his term at home.

The case will go back to court to be heard by another judge.

Malaysia Najib Razak Anwar Ibrahim Al Sultan Abdullah

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia PM denies hiding document on ex-premier Najib’s home detention

High quality CPEC 2.0 development: Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment

Aerial assault aims to stem LA Palisades fire eastward spread

Trump’s Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

South Korea Yoon’s lawyer says president will not attend first impeachment trial hearing, Yonhap reports

NA Secretariat seeks PSDP proposals from ministries

Zardari likely to visit China next month

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong

No law or policy can be described as discriminatory without substantiation: SC

Muslim World League’s SG for countering misconceptions regarding girls’ education in Islam

Malala takes centre stage at girls moot

Read more stories