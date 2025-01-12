High quality CPEC 2.0 development: Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to the high quality development of CPEC 2.0, with its emphasis on industrialisation and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), as well as, clean energy, agriculture and livelihood projects.

Both sides have also acknowledged the pivotal role of CPEC in promoting regional connectivity, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, including through partnerships with other countries.

The 5th meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) was held in Beijing on 10th January 2025.

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to ‘high-quality’ CPEC phase II development

The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, and Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong.

Both countries reviewed with satisfaction the progress made since the fourth meeting of the JWG-ICC held in Islamabad on 21 January 2024.

The foreign secretary described CPEC as the cornerstone of China-Pakistan economic cooperation, as well as, a shining symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The vice foreign minister highlighted the mutually reinforcing relationship of the five new corridors introduced under CPEC 2.0, namely, growth, livelihood, innovation, open and green corridor with Pakistan’s national development framework cantered on 5Es namely, Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment and Equity.

The two sides expressed the resolve to deepen cooperation in the fields of media, cultural exchanges and people-to-people linkages to accelerate the building of China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

Meanwhile, the Fourth Round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held on Saturday in Beijing. Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led the Pakistan delegation, while Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong led the Chinese side.

The two sides noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China relations and reaffirmed the commitment to further deepening their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, in accordance with the consensus reached between the leaderships of the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues and agreed to further enhance their mutual coordination and consultations, including through high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms.

The foreign secretary described Pakistan-China relationship as special and unique and noted that the government and people of Pakistan deeply cherished the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The meeting also reviewed the entire spectrum of practical cooperation between the two countries, with a special focus on the projects driving the high quality development of CPEC 2.0.

Both sides agreed to further deepen their mutual partnerships in sectors such as information technology, agriculture and clean energy, driven by the concept of win-win cooperation and pursuit of people centric, inclusive development. Pakistan and China have also underscored the need to strengthen their mutual coordination at the multilateral forums, including at the United Nations Security Council.

Later, the foreign secretary also held a meeting with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu. They exchanged views on Pakistan-China relations as well as on regional and international issues of common interest.

