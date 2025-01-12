AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-12

UK treasurer says London ‘natural home’ for Chinese finance

AFP Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

BEIJING: British treasurer Rachel Reeves said Saturday that London was a “natural home” for Chinese finance during a visit to Beijing in the shadow of bond market turmoil back home.

Reeves, whose formal title is chancellor of the exchequer, is the most senior British government official to visit China since then-prime minister Theresa May held talks with President Xi Jinping seven years ago.

The trip comes as the yield on British government bonds reached a 17-year high this week, further complicating the ruling Labour Party’s sputtering efforts to revitalise growth.

The increase makes it more costly for the government to finance current operations and repay debt, raising risks it will have to make spending cuts or hike taxes.

Speaking at the reopening of long-suspended finance talks between the two countries, Reeves said London was a “natural home for China’s financial services firms and your clients raising capital, and a launchpad for Chinese firms seeking to build a global footprint”.

She hailed “opportunities to deepen connections” on capital markets, but said both countries needed to work more closely on “regulatory cooperation”.

At a later press briefing, Reeves said “common ground” had been found on financial services, trade, investment, climate change and other areas.

She said the total value of what had been agreed would be worth £600 million ($732 million) for the British economy over the next five years, without giving specific details.

Her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, said experience showed that “as long as China and the UK respect each other... relations between our two countries can develop in a healthy way”.

Reeves faced pressure from the parliamentary opposition to stay home and address the financial crisis, but a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this week she had not planned to cancel her “long-standing” trip.

On a visit to British bicycle-maker Brompton’s Beijing showroom earlier Saturday, Reeves acknowledged “moves in global financial markets over the last few days”, but said the fiscal rules she set out in her October budget were “non-negotiable”.

“Growth is the number one mission of this government, to make our country better off,” she said, adding that her visit would “unlock tangible benefits for British businesses”.

The governor of the Bank of England and the chief executive of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority also took part in the visit.

Starmer has sought to reset the UK’s diplomatic relationship with China, balancing opportunities for trade and cooperation with the need to challenge Beijing on areas like human rights and the war in Ukraine.

In November, Starmer became the first British prime minister to meet Xi since 2018, when the pair spoke at the G20 summit in Brazil.

But trust is fragile following claims that a Chinese businessman used his links with Britain’s Prince Andrew to spy for the Communist Party, an allegation Beijing has dismissed as “preposterous”.

Reeves said Saturday that it was “important that we can have open and frank exchange” on issues where London and Beijing disagreed, including concerns around national security, market access and the impacts of

subsidies and industrial policy.

Other points of contention, she said, were “Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine... and Hong Kong, where we have concerns on rights and freedoms, but where we also have shared interests”.

In response, He repeated China’s long-standing position that it is “neither a creator of the Ukraine crisis, nor a direct party” to the conflict.

He added that “Hong Kong can become a bridge to closer cooperation between our two sides”.

China is a long-time ally of Russia and has refused to condemn its invasion of Ukraine despite criticism from Western governments that Beijing is giving Moscow political and economic support to wage a war of aggression.

Relations between the UK and China plummeted in 2020 after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong which severely curtailed freedoms in the former British colony.

Rachel Reeves Chinese finance

Comments

200 characters

UK treasurer says London ‘natural home’ for Chinese finance

NA Secretariat seeks PSDP proposals from ministries

Zardari likely to visit China next month

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong

No law or policy can be described as discriminatory without substantiation: SC

Muslim World League’s SG for countering misconceptions regarding girls’ education in Islam

Malala takes centre stage at girls moot

PM says country falls short in female literacy

FCAS to contribute in uplifting economy: PM

1st phase of ZAB expressway opened: Bilawal for uplifting Karachi infrastructure

12 dead in trailer-bus collision on Indus Highway

Read more stories