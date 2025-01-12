AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
FCAS to contribute in uplifting economy: PM

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the faceless customs assessment system (FCAS) would contribute to the country’s economic development as it is a significant step towards the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Collector Customs, Karachi Zone Jamil Nasir, who called on him.

According to a statement issued by PM Office, the prime minister was all praise for the chief collector customs and his team at Customs Karachi zone for their outstanding contributions in the development and implementation of FCAS.

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

The prime minister announced a reward of Rs15 million for the team working on the development and implementation of the FCAS.

Due to customs assessment system, he added, there had been a significant improvement in transparency, efficiency, and service delivery in customs operations.

He emphasised the use of modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence, to make the faceless customs system foolproof and at par with global level, adding to ensure a fair, transparent, and effective customs system, further innovation in the system should be introduced to align it with the international standards. “This system is an important milestone in providing a business and investor-friendly environment in the country,” he added.

