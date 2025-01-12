AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-01-12

MoITT yet to finalise AI policy

Tahir Amin Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has yet to finalise the National Artificial Intelligence Policy.

Artificial Intelligence across the globe is an evolving regime and governments are planning to put in place processes, procedures and regulations to optimise benefit from the potential of Artificial Intelligence and also to mitigate the associated risk factors.

Sources revealed that the policy is in the draft stage and consultation with all stakeholders is in the pipeline.

The Draft Policy has been placed on the website of the Ministry of IT and Telecom since June 2023 for soliciting feedback from all the stakeholders.

MoITT says it will be ‘too early’ to regulate AI

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has already constituted an Artificial Intelligence Policy Committee to culminate consultation and finalise the draft. The Policy Committee consists of experts from industry, academia, civil society and government.

The regulatory framework existing in the draft policy consists of five main pillars.

At present there does not exist any AI-specific regulatory structure in the country, however, number of initiatives including laws/rules/policy etc in the ministry attempts to address the potential challenges associated with use of AI.

This includes but is not limited to the National Cyber Security Policy, 2021, Pakistan Cloud First Policy, 2022, CERT Rules, 2023, and other sectorial regulations such as Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulation (CTDISR).

Furthermore, the Data Governance Policy will set the ground for a conducive environment towards enabling all stakeholders for seamless data exchange as envisaged in the Digital Economy Enhance Project (DEEP).

It is significant to add that the first pillar of AI provides for AI Regulatory Directorate, Center of Excellence in AI and other measures will help enable an AI-specific regulatory framework which will conduct need base assessment of data being created and processed for the defined purposes.

The Draft AI Policy to be introduced by the Ministry of IT and Telecom provides a solid foundation for regulating the development and use of AI in Pakistan.

The proposed framework aims to strike a balance between promoting innovation and addressing potential risks to ensure that the AI is used for the benefit of society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

AI MOITT artificial intelligence National Artificial Intelligence Policy

Comments

200 characters

MoITT yet to finalise AI policy

NA Secretariat seeks PSDP proposals from ministries

Zardari likely to visit China next month

Aurangzeb leaves for Hong Kong

No law or policy can be described as discriminatory without substantiation: SC

Muslim World League’s SG for countering misconceptions regarding girls’ education in Islam

Malala takes centre stage at girls moot

PM says country falls short in female literacy

FCAS to contribute in uplifting economy: PM

1st phase of ZAB expressway opened: Bilawal for uplifting Karachi infrastructure

12 dead in trailer-bus collision on Indus Highway

Read more stories