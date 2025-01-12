AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-12

‘SME sector must be made integral part of supply chain’

Press Release Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

FAISALABAD: The SME sector must be made an integral part of the global supply chain to make it competitive and progressive to earn precious foreign exchange in addition to creating maximum job opportunities within the country, said Imran Mehmood Sheikh central chairman All Pakistan Bedsheet and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA).

He welcomed the recent announcement of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in this regard and said that some urgent, practical and SME centric measures are imperative to achieve this objective. He urged upon the government to evolve a progressive strategy in consultation with the concerned stakeholders by offering necessary incentives and facilitations to this sector. He said that APBUMA is the biggest elected trade body of the SME sector with more than 400 members across the country.

“It must be given due representation in SMEDA and other relevant federal and provincial departments so that it could contribute its productive role in resolving issues faced by its members”, he said and added that polices framed in consultation with SME sector could not only strengthen it on sustained basis but also play its role in enhancing national exports.

He said that the Prime Minister’s contention is very clear to make the SME sector a key economic driver for exports but the government must direct banks through the state bank of Pakistan to provide cheap loans so that it could effectively take steps through aggressive R&D to compete and get a lion’s share from the global markets.

