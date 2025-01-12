Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a decreasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price in wholesale market went up from Rs6,700 to Rs6,750 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at 145 per kg.

Chicken prices went down from Rs18,800 to Rs16,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 against Rs500 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs700 against Rs750 per kg. Eggs’ prices went down from Rs9,400 to Rs7,500 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs300-310 against Rs330-350 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Various types of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chili powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices remained stable as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,345 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price is stable at Rs1,310 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,350.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs470 per kg, gram pulse at Rs350 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs330 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs430-530 per kg, moong at Rs300 per kg, and masoor price at Rs300 per kg. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140.

Prices of the various varieties of rice witnessed a reduction as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs10,400 against Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs8,500 against Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 against Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs6,500 against Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs190 against Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went down from Rs6,700 to Rs6,600 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs480 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went up from Rs2,700 to Rs2,800 per 5kg tin and cooking oil from Rs2,750 to Rs2,800 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesales market went up from Rs2,300 to Rs2,340 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps’ prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs140, and detergent prices also remained stable as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as

family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

No changes were witnessed in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the officially LPG is available at Rs250 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs310-350 per kg, which is Rs60-100 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs250 per kg. LPG traders, the LPG distributors have blamed the marketing companies for higher prices saying marketing companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than overcharging the consumers. According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies are earning billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA and other relevant departments from federal government to provincial governments have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates.

Prices of vegetables witnessed a declining trend as ginger price went down from Rs1,200 to Rs1,000 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs320-350 per kg, China garlic price went up from Rs2,500 to Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-650 against Rs575-600 per kg. Potato prices went down from Rs175-400 to Rs150-200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-75 against Rs55-85 per kg; onion price went down from Rs450-600 to Rs400-500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-140 against Rs110-160 per kg and tomato price in wholesale market went down from Rs500-700 to Rs300-550 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-150 against Rs150-200 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs850 to Rs750 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs190-210 against Rs210-230 per kg, various varieties of pumpkins are available in the range of Rs250-325 against Rs350-450 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 against Rs100-130 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs300-350 to Rs225-325 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-80 against Rs90-110 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs175 to Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs55-70 per kg; cauliflower price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs60-70 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs120 to Rs100 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs450 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-140 per kg, green chilli price went up from Rs300-450 to Rs400-550 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-170 against Rs90-150 per kg, carrot price went up from Rs100 to Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs120 to Rs150 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs60-70 against Rs50-60 per kg.

Yam price is stable at Rs600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-160 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs100 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg; peas price went down from Rs450 to Rs370 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-130 against Rs130-150 per kg; radish price is stable at Rs70 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per kg, spinach price is stable at Rs80 per kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-40 per bundle.

Fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs90-300 against Rs90-270 per kg; guava price went up from Rs100-140 to Rs130-170 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs60-170 against Rs50-150 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs800-300 against Rs70-270 per dozen. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs280-325 against Rs210-300 per kg; pomegranates in the range of Rs300-400 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Consumers mentioned that in recent weeks the prices of banana, guava, tomatoes and okra like fruit and vegetables prices have witnessed a reduction in the wholesale market while the retailers are still overcharging.

Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price lists of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the consumers and display at a prominent place.

