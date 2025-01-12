AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Markets

2025-01-12

Modest trading on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained tight and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

200 bales of Dherki, 200 bales of Panu Aqil, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sukhur, 200 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Balochistan rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

