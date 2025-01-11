ESUP organises poetry recitation competition at SZABIST

KARACHI: The English Speaking Union of Pakistan organized a poetry recitation competition on 9th January, 2025, at SZABIST, which was a new addition to the many educational activities it arranges.

A total of 35 students participated from 18 different schools. The winner of this competition was Mohammad Ali Atif, from Happy Home High School. The 1st runner-up was Maria Asif from Mama Parsi Girls Secondary School, and the 2nd runner-up was Burhanuddin M. Petiwala from MSB Education Institute. Shahznaz Wazir Ali, the President of SZABIST University, along with Aziz Memon, Patron-in-Chief of ESUP; Pervez H. Madraswala, President of ESUP; and Irfan Qureshi, SVP, distributed awards and certificates to the position holders and participants.

