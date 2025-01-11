Jammu and Kashmir dispute: PM hails OIC support for resolution

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his gratitude to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s principled position and consistent support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant resolutions of the UN and the OIC.

Talking to Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC secretary general, who called on him at PM House, the prime minister also strongly condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against innocent Palestinians.

He stressed the need to bring an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and global accountability of Israel for its widely documented war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The prime minister thanked the OIC secretary general for his participation in an international moot on girls’ education to be held in Islamabad from January 11-12.

He noted that the initiative was aimed at galvanising concrete and concerted efforts to further improve quality education and women empowerment in the Muslim World.

Appreciating the OIC secretary general’s “dynamic stewardship” of OIC, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to advancing the organization’s shared priorities and objectives while making it more effective as a collective voice of the Muslim World.

Taha reaffirmed OIC’s full support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination and briefed the prime minister about the OIC’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in this regard.

He agreed with the prime minister that OIC should continue to press upon the international community for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stressed that addressing the Palestinian Question on basis of the two-state solution was key to ensuring durable peace and stability in the region.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including Afghanistan and the global surge in Islamophobia.

