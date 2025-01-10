AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
World

Ukraine strikes on occupied Donetsk kill three

AFP Published 10 Jan, 2025 05:46pm

MOSCOW: Three people were killed Friday morning and six wounded by Ukrainian strikes on the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk region, officials said.

The Russian-installed regional chief, Denis Pushilin, said that during the morning rush-hour Ukraine struck a square in the region’s main city of Donetsk with precision-guided long-range missiles fired by HIMARS rocket launchers.

The strikes on Shakhtarska Ploshcha, or Miners’ Square killed two people and wounded two more, Russia’s Investigative Committee told RIA Novosti news agency, accusing Ukraine of deliberately firing on civilian infrastructure.

A video released by Russian media filmed by a dashcam showed two large explosion followed by bursts of flame and several other explosions near a street where a bus and cars were passing.

UK announces coalition will send Ukraine 30,000 new drones

Video footage filmed by investigators, released by TASS news agency, showed facades torn off and windows blown out in buildings, shrapnel holes in a car and what an investigator says are fragments from a HIMARS rocket.

Donetsk city, under Russian control since 2014 and far from the front line, has been relatively spared from the mass destruction wrought on other eastern Ukrainian cities by the conflict.

Ukraine also directly hit a multi-storey apartment block in the town of Svitlodarsk closer to the front line, killing a woman and wounding four residents, Pushilin said.

Russia Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian attacks

