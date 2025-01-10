AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken new measures for monitoring and safe transportation of transit and transshipment cargos to Afghanistan.

According to the details released by the FBR on Thursday, it was reported regarding FBR’s new process of monitoring the transit cargo according to which satellite tracking has been replaced with human monitoring only.

It has been reported in the press that the license of the only company having satellite tracking system has been revoked abruptly and the same has been awarded to four tracking companies which qualified technically four years ago. It was alleged that these companies do not possess modern tracking equipment and significant experience. Such news items are based on lack of understanding about the previous system, the present interim arrangement and FBR’s whole hearted efforts to put in place a vibrant, risk free and state of the art technology based new system.

Afghan transit trade: Four-member body to probe abnormal increase in volume of goods

The license of the company that was tracking the cargo movement since 2013 was not terminated abruptly and without valid grounds rather it was done after following the due process of law and on account of following charges:

• Outdated tracking technology,

• Frequent technical faults,

• Inability to perform the live satellite tracking en-route but charging fee to the tune of Rs.445 million and making windfall profits

• Suspension of its operations due to cyber-attacks

• Multiple cases were registered by various field formations on account of different violations

• During the course of hearing TPL accepted that its devices were unable to provide satellite services and they send unnecessary or frivolous alerts.

This resulted in breaking the monopoly/hegemony of the company providing substandard services while charging exorbitant charges making windfall profits and compromising the integrity of the en-route cargo.

The credentials of four companies entrusted to task of tracking transit cargo these companies were technically evaluated and found eligible by the Licensing Committee and in fact they were granted the license under Tracking and Monitoring of Cargo Rules but the same had to be cancelled in view of the court cases. The following steps have been taken to ensure safe transportation of transit & transshipment cargo during the interim time:

(i). Installation of PMD devices on vehicles.

(ii). Movement of cargo in convoys under Customs escort from the port of arrival till the port of destination.

(iii). Selected Scanning of the cargo is also being done at both the ports of destination and arrival to guarantee the safety of cargo and provide deterrence against any possible pilferage incident.

(iv). A centralized Customs Control Room working 24/7 has been established for real time tracking and monitoring en-route vehicles

(v). Effective surveillance of ATT/TP cargo by the field units of enforcement formations throughout the network

The FBR has already initiated the tendering process of new EOI to select well qualified companies after competitive and transparent bidding process to ensure the newest technologies are deployed at the earliest for effective cargo tracking and monitoring. The requirement of Container Surveillance Devices (CSDs) for the tracking companies has not been discontinued rather the new cargo tracking and monitoring system envisaged by FBR aims at utilizing the latest GSM and Satellite tracking technologies.

The ongoing fresh Expression of Interest (EOI) process will lead to selection of qualified companies after competitive and transparent process to ensure the newest technologies are deployed at the earliest for fool proof cargo tracking and monitoring, the FBR added.

