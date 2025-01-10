AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
FCCL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.34%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.9%)
FLYNG 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
HUBC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.94%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.44%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.37%)
MLCF 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.51%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PACE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.35%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.11%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.4%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
PPL 182.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.86%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.36%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-4.6%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.51%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.78%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
BR100 11,697 Decreased By -168.8 (-1.42%)
BR30 35,252 Decreased By -445.3 (-1.25%)
KSE100 112,638 Decreased By -1510.2 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,458 Decreased By -494 (-1.37%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-10

Spot rate gains Rs5,00 per maund

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the market was tight and the trading volume was limited. He also told that the rate of the cotton depends on the quality and condition of payment.

He further said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

600 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund (Primark), 600 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund (condition), 1000 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund and 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Balochistan rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Spot rate gains Rs5,00 per maund

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

FBR rolls out new protocols for Afghan cargos

Read more stories