Spot rate gains Rs5,00 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the market was tight and the trading volume was limited. He also told that the rate of the cotton depends on the quality and condition of payment.

He further said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 10,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

600 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund (Primark), 600 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 800 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund (condition), 1000 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund and 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025