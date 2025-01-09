AIRLINK 206.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-2.75%)
BOP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.86%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FLYNG 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.77%)
HUBC 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.63%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.21%)
OGDC 213.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.55%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.52%)
PRL 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.4%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.19%)
SYM 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.98%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TPLP 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.79%)
WAVESAPP 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
BR100 11,832 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 35,779 Increased By 82 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,729 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.37%)
KSE30 35,807 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.4%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple clarifies Siri privacy stance after $95mn class action settlement

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 12:00pm

Apple clarified on Wednesday that it has never sold the data collected by its Siri voice assistant or used it to create marketing profiles, just days after settling a case in which it faced such accusations.

The iPhone maker last week paid $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit in which plaintiffs alleged it routinely recorded their private conversations after they activated Siri unintentionally, and disclosed these conversations to third parties such as advertisers.

Voice assistants typically react when people use “hot words” such as “Hey, Siri.”

Apple offers iPhone discounts in China as competition intensifies

The company denied those claims and did not admit to them in its settlement last week, in which tens of millions of Apple customers may receive up to $20 per Siri-enabled device, such as iPhones and Apple Watches.

“Apple has never used Siri data to build marketing profiles, never made it available for advertising, and never sold it to anyone for any purpose,” Apple said on Wednesday.

Apple issued the statement after social media users and commentators interpreted the settlement as confirmation that the allegations were true.

In its statement, the Cupertino, California-based company said that certain features require real-time input from Apple servers and it is only in such cases that Siri uses as little data as possible to deliver an accurate result.

“Apple does not retain audio recordings of Siri interactions unless users explicitly opt in to help improve Siri, and even then, the recordings are used solely for that purpose,” Apple said, adding that it will continue developing technologies to make Siri even more private.

A similar lawsuit on behalf of users of Google’s Voice Assistant is pending in the San Jose, California federal court.

The plaintiffs are represented by the same law firms as in the Apple case.

Apple iphones

Comments

200 characters

Apple clarifies Siri privacy stance after $95mn class action settlement

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Bangladesh garment industry rebounds, but workers say little change

Integration of economy: PM speaks of criticality of e-governance

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

Read more stories