AIRLINK 206.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-3.11%)
BOP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.71%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
FFL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FLYNG 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.26%)
HUBC 128.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.48%)
MLCF 43.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (0.96%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.89%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.2%)
POWER 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PRL 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
SEARL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.24%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.42%)
SYM 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.02%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.02%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.79%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
BR100 11,832 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 35,779 Increased By 82 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,869 Decreased By -279.7 (-0.25%)
KSE30 35,853 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.28%)
World

India stampede: Six dead as thousands gather for free pass to visit Hindu temple

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 11:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HYDERABAD: At least six people were killed and several others injured late on Wednesday in a stampede in southern India after thousands of devotees queued outside one of the most visited Hindu temples to collect tokens for a free visit to the deity.

Authorities had set up counters at a school to issue tokens from Thursday for devotees to visit The Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, popularly known as the Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh state during Jan. 10-19, a period considered auspicious by the locals, the Indian Express reported.

People started queuing from as early as Wednesday for the tokens to visit the almost 2,000-year-old temple and pushed and jostled leading to the stampede, according to the office of the chief minister of the state.

At least 121 people, mostly women, killed in stampede at India’s Hathras

“Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones,” India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

India Hindu temple India stampede

