Maxwell misses out in Australia squad for Sri Lanka series

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:58am

MELBOURNE: Glenn Maxwell’s hopes of reviving his test career may be over after the all-rounder missed out on selection in Australia’s much-changed squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has also been overlooked for the squad, which will be captained by Steve Smith, having been dropped for the fifth test against India in Sydney after a poor run with the bat.

Selectors have instead opted for uncapped all-rounder Cooper Connolly as another spin option, joining Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Batter Nathan McSweeney, who was dropped mid-series against India after struggling as an opener, has been recalled in the 16-man roster named on Thursday for the two-test series starting in Galle from Jan. 29.

“We are excited about the opportunity ahead for the squad members who are at the start of their test careers to continue to grow their games in subcontinent conditions where we have a number of important tours in coming years,” selector George Bailey said.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins is on paternity leave and focusing on an ankle issue which he managed against India, while pace stalwart Josh Hazlewood was omitted as he recovers from a calf injury that sidelined him during the India series.

Teenage opener Sam Konstas and all-rounder Beau Webster have been retained in the squad following impressive test debuts against India.

Uncapped quick Sean Abbott joins Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland among the pace options.

New Zealand crush Sri Lanka by 113 runs in 2nd ODI to win series

Australia, who beat India 3-1, have already sewn up their place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

Squad:

Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

Maxwell misses out in Australia squad for Sri Lanka series

