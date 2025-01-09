AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

Name removal from ECL, PCL: IHC issues notices to secy MoI, others in Khosa’s plea

Terence J Sigamony Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 06:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to Ministry of Interior’s secretary and others in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Latif Khosa’s petition seeking removal of his name from the exit control list (ECL) and the passport control list (PCL).

A single bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, on Wednesday, heard the case and directed the Ministry of Interior’s secretary and others to file parawise comments. He also ordered to depute senior officer well conversant with facts of the case to appear before the bench, along with relevant record.

Khosa has sought directions to the respondents to remove his name from the PCL/ECL/Blacklist/PNIL, etc.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that his client name has been placed on Stop List etc. He added that letter dated 23.12.2024 was also issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), wherein, it is mentioned that name of the petitioner was found Not Active on PNIL, but subsequently when the petitioner tried to travel abroad, he was informed by the concerned authorities that his name has been placed on the PCL.

The counsel contended that the petitioner is neither fugitive from law nor absconder and the petitioner has obtained bail in all the cases and appearing in the Courts regularly.

He added that the petitioner is senior advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Member of National Assembly, served as Governor Punjab and Attorney General for Pakistan, there is no moral, legal and ethical justification for placing his name on PCL. The bench deferred hearing until Thursday (today).

