PM to open pioneering global summit on girls’ education

Naveed Siddiqui Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) announced on Wednesday that Islamabad is set to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will host the International Conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” a landmark two-day event from 11th–12th January 2025, said the FO in a statement issued here.

The FO spokesperson said in a statement that the global summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges. The conference will provide an ideal platform for high-level discussions and collaborations.

The event will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, who will deliver the keynote address at the opening session and reaffirming the nation’s commitment to promoting girls’ education and gender equity.

The crucial event will bring together over 150 international dignitaries, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars and academia from 44 Muslim and friendly countries, representatives from international organizations including Unesco, Unicef, and the World Bank. Speakers and panelists will share transformative success stories, showcasing innovative approaches to advancing education equity, the statement added.

The conference will conclude by a formal signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining the shared commitment of Muslim community to empower girls through education, paving way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms, and a brighter future for generations to come.

Sources said that it is yet to confirm whether Afghanistan will participate in the conference but ban on girls’ education may come under discussion during the general debate. The member countries may call upon Afghan interim government to make conducive environment for the female students across the country.

