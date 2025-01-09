AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

‘Sufi festival’ reflects commitment to promoting culture

Recorder Report Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 08:21am

LAHORE: The Alhamra Arts Council is buzzing with activities as the three-day sufi festival continues to celebrate the decadent and unique traditions of sufism in the subcontinent.

Organized under the auspices of the Punjab Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Alhamra Arts Council, the festival features a wide array of events, including art and craft exhibitions, calligraphy showcases, Sufi music performances, panel discussions, whirling dervish dances, poetry recitals, and the soulful Mehfil-e-Sama. Alhamra has ensured a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere for festival attendees.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed his delight, stating, “I am very pleased to learn of the initiative taken by the government of Punjab to celebrate the subcontinent’s unique sufi traditions through the sufi festival. Through this festival, the Lahore Arts Council and the government aim to enhance our society’s harmony, humaneness, and inclusion.”

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted Alhamra’s pivotal role in upholding the teachings of sufi saints. Kazmi said Alhamra serves as a custodian of the teachings of sufi saints, which are crucial for countering the growing sentiments of extremism in society.

Our land is the land of sufis, and sufism is about serving humanity and promoting love and compassion. Kazmi further emphasized that the sufi festival aims to pay tribute to the saints, celebrate their contributions, and bring their teachings to light for the younger generation.

Festival attendees praised the initiative, describing it as a timely and meaningful endeavour. “Sufi literature remains a beacon of peace and security in our society. This festival encapsulates the essence of those literary traditions, which hold the secrets to a beautiful life. Our hearts are brimming with respect and love for Sufi saints,” remarked one visitor.

The sufi festival at Alhamra reflects the council’s commitment to promoting cultural and spiritual heritage and reinforces the timeless values of love, tolerance, and peace cherished by Sufi teachings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Alhamra Arts Council culture Sufi festival

Comments

200 characters

‘Sufi festival’ reflects commitment to promoting culture

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories