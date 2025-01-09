‘Sufi festival’ reflects commitment to promoting culture

LAHORE: The Alhamra Arts Council is buzzing with activities as the three-day sufi festival continues to celebrate the decadent and unique traditions of sufism in the subcontinent.

Organized under the auspices of the Punjab Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs in collaboration with the Alhamra Arts Council, the festival features a wide array of events, including art and craft exhibitions, calligraphy showcases, Sufi music performances, panel discussions, whirling dervish dances, poetry recitals, and the soulful Mehfil-e-Sama. Alhamra has ensured a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere for festival attendees.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed his delight, stating, “I am very pleased to learn of the initiative taken by the government of Punjab to celebrate the subcontinent’s unique sufi traditions through the sufi festival. Through this festival, the Lahore Arts Council and the government aim to enhance our society’s harmony, humaneness, and inclusion.”

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted Alhamra’s pivotal role in upholding the teachings of sufi saints. Kazmi said Alhamra serves as a custodian of the teachings of sufi saints, which are crucial for countering the growing sentiments of extremism in society.

Our land is the land of sufis, and sufism is about serving humanity and promoting love and compassion. Kazmi further emphasized that the sufi festival aims to pay tribute to the saints, celebrate their contributions, and bring their teachings to light for the younger generation.

Festival attendees praised the initiative, describing it as a timely and meaningful endeavour. “Sufi literature remains a beacon of peace and security in our society. This festival encapsulates the essence of those literary traditions, which hold the secrets to a beautiful life. Our hearts are brimming with respect and love for Sufi saints,” remarked one visitor.

The sufi festival at Alhamra reflects the council’s commitment to promoting cultural and spiritual heritage and reinforces the timeless values of love, tolerance, and peace cherished by Sufi teachings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025