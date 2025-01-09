AIRLINK 209.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.49%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

‘Satellite monitoring may be used to prevent illegal mining’

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:23am

LAHORE: Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore suggested that satellite monitoring may be used to prevent illegal mining and for continuous and vigilant site monitoring.

In the age of science and technology, instead of relying on human resources, modern scientific technology might be adopted. Similarly, the services of SUPARCO may be considered for live satellite monitoring.

DG NAB Lahore assured that NAB will provide support in improving licensing and providing more facilities to private firms. Additionally, the value addition of rock salt will also increase the revenue of the Punjab government, for which emphasis was laid on formulating a plan of action with the cooperation of the Mines Department.

He was talking durig a prevention mode briefing held at NAB Lahore, where senior directors and Awareness and Prevention (A&P) wing officers participated.

A delegation led by Secretary, Mines & Minerals Punjab, Pervez Iqbal including DG Mines Punjab, Raja Mansoor and MD, PUNJMIN, Zuber Kharal along with other high-ranking officers gave a detailed briefing on the department’s vision, capacity building, challenges, and the need for mutual cooperation.

During the briefing, DG NAB Lahore stated that NAB desires to ensure transparency in the allocation of multi-billion-rupee contracts for mines and minerals in Punjab, monitor national assets, and provide maximum revenue to the government treasury. Proposals have been sought for this purpose. DG NAB Lahore, while highlighting the vision of Chairman NAB, maintained that the Bureau is providing full assistance to the business community to facilitate and ensure transparency in national institutions. He further exclaimed that NAB wants to stabilize the capacity of Punjab Mines and Minerals Department through mutual cooperation, so that the joint monitoring of the mining rights of pink salt and Iron ore can significantly increase the revenue of the national treasury.

While briefing, the officers of the Punjab Mines and Minerals Department informed that between 2020 and 2022, a total of 56 licensing contracts were issued for the large-scale discovery of rock salt deposits, which were allocated for mining within the limits of Khushab, Chakwal, and Mianwali.

However, deviations were observed from the legal requirements of investing Rs300 million and establishing industries at the site for these contracts, whereas, the Bureau stressed to review overall mechanism of awarding license for exploration with objectives of maximizing State revenue, as well as extending facilitation to the legitimate business firms acquiring mining/ explorations rights.

Secretary Mines and Minerals Punjab, while briefing, said that 261 million tons of Iron Ore deposits have been discovered in Chiniot and Rajua areas, however, a steel mill is being set-up at the site in 2027, for which a study is underway.

Last year, the Mines Department, Punjab, provided revenue of over Rs14.5 billion to the provincial government through licensing. The Secretary Mines, Punjab further informed that according to the geological survey, mineral deposits worth Rs300 billion (approx.) have been discovered in Punjab, from which the Punjab government is expected to receive Rs16 to 17 billion as royalty, soon. Meanwhile, he informed that matters pertaining to Rs7 to 8 billion are under litigation which are seriously pursued by the Department.

During the briefing, NAB Lahore raised queries about the policy of providing additional revenue to the government in case of unusual profits or discoveries by private firms during the lease period. Similarly, required the procedure for reviewing the minimum reserve price of a contract bidding after multiple failed attempts.

However, the Bureau pursued procedure for monitoring the details of contract mining after the expiration of the 3-year contract term. A description was pursued regarding commonly prevailing perception that Cement industry bags maximum profits annually depriving government’s due share.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

