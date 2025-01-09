AIRLINK 208.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-1.84%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
FFL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.51%)
FLYNG 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.88%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.13%)
OGDC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.73%)
PACE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.2%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 185.20 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.19%)
PRL 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.09%)
PTC 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 98.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.99%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.5%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.61%)
TRG 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
WAVESAPP 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 11,823 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.36%)
BR30 35,812 Increased By 114.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 113,658 Decreased By -490.6 (-0.43%)
KSE30 35,767 Decreased By -185.6 (-0.52%)
BNU and FAST Cables host seminar on green housing

Press Release Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:24am

LAHORE: FAST Cables organised the “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum on Wednesday at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore. The event served as a collaborative platform to address the critical intersection of green housing and sustainable urbanization, bringing together experts from academia and industry to tackle Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges.

The forum featured thought-provoking discussions on smart and sustainable urbanization and strategies to promote Pakistan’s sustainable development. Key topics included energy efficiency, transitioning to green solutions, and green financing.

Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, reiterated the company’s dedication to addressing climate challenges, stated, “As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, we embrace our responsibility to combat the climate crisis. Ranked among the top five most climate-vulnerable nations, Pakistan requires urgent and collective action.

Our ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’ platform seeks to bridge gaps between industry, academia, and society to create solutions for a sustainable future. This forum marks the beginning of a broader initiative, with upcoming events planned in Karachi and Islamabad.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

