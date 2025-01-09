BNU and FAST Cables host seminar on green housing

LAHORE: FAST Cables organised the “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum on Wednesday at Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Lahore. The event served as a collaborative platform to address the critical intersection of green housing and sustainable urbanization, bringing together experts from academia and industry to tackle Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges.

The forum featured thought-provoking discussions on smart and sustainable urbanization and strategies to promote Pakistan’s sustainable development. Key topics included energy efficiency, transitioning to green solutions, and green financing.

Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, reiterated the company’s dedication to addressing climate challenges, stated, “As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, we embrace our responsibility to combat the climate crisis. Ranked among the top five most climate-vulnerable nations, Pakistan requires urgent and collective action.

Our ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’ platform seeks to bridge gaps between industry, academia, and society to create solutions for a sustainable future. This forum marks the beginning of a broader initiative, with upcoming events planned in Karachi and Islamabad.”

