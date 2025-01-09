Fatima Fertilizer celebrates sixth ‘Kissan Day’

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer marked the sixth Kissan Day with a landmark celebration in Islamabad, uniting policymakers, stakeholders, and farmers to honor the pivotal role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy.

The event reflected on the remarkable success of Kissan Day as a national celebration and its evolution into a meaningful platform advocating for the welfare and recognition of farmers across the country.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Food Security & Industries, Khalid Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Ms. Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, and General Shahid Nazir, Director General GCIPL, who all spoke on the importance of supporting Pakistan’s farming community.

Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer Fatima Fertilizer, in his opening remarks, said, “Today, as we celebrate the sixth Kissan Day, we pay tribute to the real heroes of our society – Pakistan’s farmers. They are the backbone of our nation, and their tireless efforts form the foundation of our economy and food security. At Fatima Fertilizer, through our initiative ‘Salam Kissan,’ we reaffirm our commitment to empowering farmers, not just by recognizing their struggles but by providing the support and solutions they need to thrive. The resilience and innovation of our farmers inspire us every day, and together, we are building a future where technology and tradition work hand in hand to enhance agricultural productivity and prosperity.”

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Food Security & Research, attended the event as the Chief Guest, and addressed the occasion by saying, “Pakistan was once a leader in agriculture in the region, but today, we lag behind. Research and innovation are the keys to reversing this trend.” He also acknowledged the role of private companies such as Fatima Fertilizer in facilitating the farmers in protecting the food security by increasing the crop yield.

