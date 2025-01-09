Bilawal meets UAE ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Wednesday, met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, at Zardari House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed to promote bilateral relations and strengthen Pakistan-UAE ties.

They agreed on the importance of solidifying Pakistan-UAE relations, focusing on mutual interests and cooperation. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Bilawal also held a meeting with the Senate of Pakistan Chairman, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, in which, they discussed the affairs pertaining to the Senate of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025