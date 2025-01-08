AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
World

India to consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 08:31pm

NEW DELHI: India will consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan in the near future, India’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, despite the lack of diplomatic relations.

The statement followed a meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai.

“In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees,” the statement said.

India has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of wheat, medicines, COVID vaccines, and winter clothing to Afganistan.

UN condemns Taliban ban on Afghan women working at NGOs

India does not recognise the Taliban government which seized power in 2021 and closed its own embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control that year.

Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi was closed in November 2023 after diplomats appointed by the Afghan government ousted by the Taliban failed to secure visa extensions from their Indian hosts.

