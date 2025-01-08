AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.17%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.9%)
FCCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.01%)
HUBC 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.19%)
OGDC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-1.78%)
PACE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.66%)
PRL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.73%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
SEARL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.91%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.32 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.75%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.58%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.26%)
YOUW 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 36,007 Decreased By -595.5 (-1.63%)
KSE100 115,164 Decreased By -889.1 (-0.77%)
KSE30 36,280 Decreased By -297.4 (-0.81%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka central bank to focus on stronger crisis recovery in 2025

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 02:22pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will focus on stronger recovery this year after the island nation posted real GDP growth of 5% in 2024, the highest in seven years, its central bank chief said on Wednesday, hoping to accelerate a rebound from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka’s economy crumpled under a severe foreign exchange crisis in 2022, but has posted a faster than expected rally after it secured a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in March 2023 and completed a $25 billion debt restructuring in December.

The economy grew 5.2% in the first nine months of 2024, outstripping the 3% estimate by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

“Achieving a transformative acceleration in growth trajectory is essential to catch up and enhance the growth potential. This would also help enhance the debt-carrying capacity of the country,” he said at a annual policy agenda launch.

Taking advantage of lower inflation, which reached minus 1.7% in December, Sri Lanka’s central bank set a new single policy rate of 8%, easing monetary settings below previously used benchmarks and setting the stage for stronger private sector credit growth, Weerasinghe added.

Inflation is expected to reach positive territory in mid-2025, after which CBSL will focus on maintaining a 5% inflation rate. CBSL will also strengthen monetary policy forecasting, continue to improve its reserve buffers under the IMF program, and introduce a benchmark spot exchange rate in 2025.

Sri Lanka eases monetary policy, sets new single benchmark rate

Weerasinghe said. Sri Lanka will continue recapitalisation of banks, consolidate large finance companies, and review the Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) of 2% to increase financial system stability, the Governor added.

Sri Lanka GDP growth sri lanka central bank Sri Lanka economy Statutory Reserve Ratio sri lanka IMF program CBSL

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka central bank to focus on stronger crisis recovery in 2025

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories