AIRLINK 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.36%)
BOP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
FCCL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
FFL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.77%)
FLYNG 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.84%)
OGDC 218.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.12%)
PACE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.98%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.62%)
PRL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
PTC 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.83%)
SEARL 103.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.64%)
SYM 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TRG 69.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.39%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.6%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,111 Increased By 32 (0.27%)
BR30 36,627 Increased By 25 (0.07%)
KSE100 116,332 Increased By 279 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,655 Increased By 77.9 (0.21%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU warns of ‘serious blow’ from Trump on climate change

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 11:39am

BRUSSELS: Global efforts to address climate change will be dealt a severe blow if US President-elect Donald Trump again pulls the country out of the Paris Agreement, the EU’s head of climate change policy has warned.

Trump’s transition team has prepared executive orders to withdraw the United States - currently the world’s second-biggest polluter, after China - from the main global treaty on climate change, according to sources in the team.

“If that were to happen, that would be a serious blow for international climate diplomacy,” EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told Reuters in an interview.

Another US exit from the Paris Agreement would require other countries to “double down on climate diplomacy” in response, he said.

“There’s no alternative to make sure that, in the end, everyone chips in, because climate change is indiscriminate,” Hoekstra said of the UN climate talks.

“This truly is a problem that the world needs to solve together.”

The Paris Agreement is the centrepiece of United Nations climate negotiations in which nearly 200 countries discuss steps to curb emissions and funding to pay for these efforts.

The US has played a central role in the talks, including by working with China - the world’s biggest polluter and second-biggest economy - to lay the groundwork for recent global climate deals.

A turnaround is expected under Trump, who returns to the White House on Jan. 20.

He has called climate change a hoax, and withdrew from the Paris Accord during his first term from 2017 to 2021.

Last month he warned the EU it must buy more US oil and gas or face tariffs. Hoekstra said the EU will “constructively engage” with the new US administration on issues including climate change.

He said the Commission is reaching out to US contacts across the political spectrum, including at the non-federal level.

“Making sure that our American friends, as much as is possible, are actually staying on board and are working on this together with us, is clearly something I will strive for,” he said.

Confused about climate change

But even as Brussels faces pressure to step up its climate leadership to fill a potential US vacuum, the EU is set to miss a February deadline for all countries to send new national climate plans to the UN The outgoing Biden administration already published the US’s contribution.

Hoekstra said the timings of the EU’s political cycle did not line up with the UN deadline but that Europe would have its 2035 climate plan ready by this year’s UN climate summit in November in Belem, Brazil.

“The important thing here is to make sure we have an ambitious number before we walk into Belem,” he said. “I can promise you that we will have.”

China climate change UN climate US President elect Donald Trump EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra

Comments

200 characters

EU warns of ‘serious blow’ from Trump on climate change

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories