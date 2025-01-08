AIRLINK 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.36%)
BOP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
FCCL 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
FFL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.66%)
FLYNG 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
HUBC 130.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
OGDC 219.20 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.38%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
PAEL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.92%)
PTC 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.71%)
SEARL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.61%)
SYM 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.29%)
TRG 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,096 Increased By 17.2 (0.14%)
BR30 36,525 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.21%)
KSE100 116,332 Increased By 279 (0.24%)
KSE30 36,655 Increased By 77.9 (0.21%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nigeria appoint ex-Mali boss Chelle as new national team coach

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 11:33am

Nigeria have named Eric Chelle as their new head coach and tasked him with reviving the West African nation’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

The 47-year-old’s most recent international job was in charge of Mali for two years and he took them to the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost on penalties to hosts Ivory Coast.

The former centre back was born in Abidjan but won five caps for Mali.

He spent his club career in France, most notably with Lens.

Nigeria resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in March when they travel to face Rwanda before hosting Zimbabwe.

2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia puts lives at risk: AI, other rights groups

The Super Eagles have taken only three points from their opening four matches in Group C and trail Rwanda, South Africa and Benin, who each have seven points.

The top side in each of the nine groups advance automatically to the 2026 finals in North America, while the four best runners-up enter continental play-offs with the potential for one extra place.

2026 World Cup west African nation Eric Chelle

Comments

200 characters

Nigeria appoint ex-Mali boss Chelle as new national team coach

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories