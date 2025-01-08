AIRLINK 214.00 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.12%)
BOP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
FCCL 34.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.05%)
FFL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
FLYNG 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
HUBC 130.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
OGDC 218.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.15%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.6%)
PRL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.78%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.91%)
SEARL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 40.90 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.23%)
SYM 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.57%)
TELE 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.29%)
TRG 69.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,096 Increased By 17.2 (0.14%)
BR30 36,525 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.21%)
KSE100 116,304 Increased By 251.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 36,652 Increased By 74.2 (0.2%)
Markets

India’s benchmark indexes set for a muted start

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 10:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set for a muted start on Wednesday, tracking other Asian peers, after upbeat US data pointed to a strong economy and bolstered the case for fewer rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,775 as of 7:58 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open near Tuesday’s close of 23,707.9.

Other Asian markets were off to a muted start as well, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 0.2%.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight after data showed that US services sector activity accelerated in December, while job openings increased in November.

Banks, consumer firms drag Indian shares as Q3 updates underwhelm

The data indicated that American economy remained resilient, signalling fewer rate cuts from the Fed in 2025.

Markets are currently pricing in the probability of just one Fed rate cut in 2025, down from two reductions in December, according to CME FedWatch tool.

The Fed last month had indicated two rate cuts for this year, half of what was earlier expected.

Indian shares rose on Tuesday, led by a rally in energy stocks after a brokerage upgraded ONGC and as Reliance recovered some of its losses from Monday.

The benchmarks had logged their worst session in three months on the day.

“We expect markets to remain cautious heading into corporate earnings, starting from Thursday, and any sustainable moves on the upside needs to be backed with earnings delivery,” said Satish Chandra Aluri, analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

Indian stocks

