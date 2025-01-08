AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil trims gains on dollar strength, tight supplies provide support

Reuters Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 07:21pm

Oil prices trimmed earlier gains on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened but continued to find support from a tightening of supplies from Russia and other OPEC members and a drop in U.S. crude stocks.

Brent crude was up 32 cents, or 0.42%, at $77.37 a barrel at 1217 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 47 cents, or 0.63%, to $74.72.

Both benchmarks had risen more than 1% earlier in the session.

“The dollar’s safe haven status is appreciated as fears of renewed U.S. inflationary pressure grow,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst with oil broker PVM.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“The drop (in oil prices) seems to be driven by a general shift in risk sentiment with European equity markets falling and the USD getting stronger,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell in December after two months of increases, a Reuters survey showed. Field maintenance in the United Arab Emirates offset a Nigerian output hike and gains elsewhere in the group.

Oil prices rise on demand, possible disruption

In Russia, oil output averaged 8.971 million barrels a day in December, below the country’s target, Bloomberg reported citing the energy ministry.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell last week while fuel inventories rose, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Despite the unexpected draw in crude stocks, the significant rise in product inventories was putting those prices under pressure, Varga added.

Analysts expect oil prices to be on average down this year from 2024 due in part to production increases from non-OPEC countries.

“We are holding to our forecast for Brent crude to average $76/bbl in 2025, down from an average of $80/bbl in 2024,” BMI, a division of Fitch Group, said in a client note.

Crude Oil Oil WTI Brent crude oil US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil trims gains on dollar strength, tight supplies provide support

KSE-100 closes over 1,900 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Imran gives PTI permission to continue dialogue with govt

Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

US tariffs unlikely to have ‘significant’ inflation impact: Fed official

NA Speaker expresses regret over allegations by PTI leaders

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

British High Commissioner calls on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Read more stories