Jan 08, 2025
Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Fazal Sher Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case till January 28.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the cases, extended Khan’s interim bail in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared before the court.

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

At the start, Bushra Bibi’s counsel filed an application seeking an exemption for his client from personal appearance before it. The court approved Bushra’s exemption application.

PTI founding chairman’s counsel Salman Safdar did not appear before the court as he was busy in another case.

The court did not announce its judgement on Bushra Bibi’s bail application over which arguments had already been completed during the previous hearing. The court, after hearing arguments, extended the interim bail of Khan and his wife till January 28.

