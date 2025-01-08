AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-08

US trade deficit widens on imports jump

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

WASHINGTON: The US trade gap widened in November according to government data released Tuesday, as imports rose faster than exports ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

With Trump set to take office later this month, trade imbalances in the world’s biggest economy could again come under the spotlight.

In his first term, Trump engaged in a tit-for-tat tariffs war with China, the world’s second biggest economy — with an eye on shrinking the trade gap between both countries.

In November, the US trade deficit rose 6.2 percent to $78.2 billion, said the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

This was slightly more than the $77.9 billion figure expected by a Briefing.com consensus forecast, and marked a widening from October’s revised $73.6 billion figure.

Imports grew 3.4 percent to $351.6 billion, driven by goods shipments with increases seen in areas ranging from industrial supplies to semiconductors and passenger cars.

US exports, meanwhile, also rose by 2.7 percent to $273.4 billion in November, said the report.

Exports of industrial supplies such as crude oil and other petroleum products picked up, alongside those of autos and pharmaceutical preparations.

Among countries and regions, the US goods deficit with China stood at $25.4 billion, while that with the European Union was $20.5 billion in November, said the Commerce Department.

Looking ahead, importers are likely eyeing negotiations involving a US dockworkers’ union as they try to reach agreement on a new labor contract with their employer group before a January 15 deadline.

If both sides cannot reach a deal, there could be a new workers’ strike — threatening supply chains.

US US trade US trade deficit US President elect Donald Trump

