Pakistan

WCLA to complete conservation of Bradlaugh Hall

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) will complete the conservation of Bradlaugh Hall, a historic building used for cultural and political activities during the colonial period, in June 2025.

WCLA on Monday said that almost 70 percent of the conservation project has been completed. This project includes the documentation and structural assessment, along with the external work, including the façade treatment; additionally, illegal encroachments near the Hall have been removed.

The work on the roof, including the installation of sandwich panels and the replacement of girders, has also been finished.

However, the interior phase, which includes woodwork, the installation of toilets, signage, parking, and drainage, is still in progress. The scope of the project also covers electrical works and illumination at Bradlaugh Hall to enhance its appearance. Furthermore, the hall will be kept open and accessible to the public so that they can visit and observe the architectural landmarks of the colonial period.

Established in the late 19th century, Bradlaugh Hall, located at Rattigan Road, has a significant cultural heritage and is linked with the independence movement; it served as a public forum where several political leaders, including Allama Iqbal, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Mian Iftikhar ud Din and Malik Barkat Ali, addressed the audience. This hall was credited to Charles Bradlaugh, a British Member of Parliament for his advocacy of Indian self-governance.

Commenting on the project, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that Bradlaugh Hall is a place embedded with so many historical stories of the past. “Apart from its history, the architectural value of Bradlaugh Hall is also significantly unique.

We are restoring it to make it accessible to the public and we are determined to organise literary and cultural activities once its conservation project is completed. Moreover, we are also planning to launch guided tours of places like Bradlaugh Hall, Barkat Ali Hall and others, which have been used for cultural, educational and political meetings in the past,” he added.

