AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-08

Senate body praises CPSP’s performance

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:59am

KARACHI: Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulation and Coordination held a meeting with a high-level delegation of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP) here on Tuesday.

The committee was represented by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Senator Ahmed Kha, Senator Anusha Rahman, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Ifran ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Liaquat Khan Tarkai, Senator Humayun Mohmand and Senator Masroor Ahsan.

While the committee praised CPSP’s progress and achievements, it also highlighted grey areas such as ethics of medical professionals, quantity and quality of research being done in medical field of Pakistan and lack of proper check on private medical colleges.

Chairman of the committee Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti praised CPSP’s progress and said that the committee was ready to facilitate the college to unlock more potential and gain improvement in grey areas.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui while praising the college of being few public institutions who are working exceptionally good, highlighted that apart from focusing on post graduate quality, the college should explore ways to improve the under graduate education as well and in this regard the senator extended the committee’s platform for doing so.

Speaking about the ethics of the medical professionals, Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmed Khan raised the issue of lack of medical ethics education in Pakistan. She highlighted that every doctor except few were opting C-section operations that was not only unethical but inhumane as well. She urged the college to work more in the medical ethics of the Doctors.

Similarly Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand raised the issue of lack of research orientation in medical professionals. He urged the college to do more to introduce the research trend in medical professionals.

The CPSP delegation, represented by Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof M Amir Khan, Prof Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi, Prof Abdullah Muttaqi, Prof Irshad Waheed and others, assured the committee of strong mechanism on ethics education.

The delegation also requested the committee for their facilitation to get access in medical institutions of Gulf countries, which was assured by the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Senate panel CPSP CPSP performance College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Senate body praises CPSP’s performance

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Sindh PA passes resolution against rising toll taxes

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories