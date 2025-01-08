AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-08

Faysal Bank secures set of 14 awards at GDEIB Awards

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:01am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has been honoured by Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Awards 2025.

Faysal Bank secured a remarkable set of 14 awards, comprising 10 Best Practice Awards, and four Progressive Category Awards. This accomplishment consolidates the Bank’s position as a leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Pakistan.

The Bank won 10 accolades in the ‘Best Practice’ category including awards for: Vision, Strategy & Business Impact; Leadership & Accountability; DEI Structure & Implementation; Advance-ment & Retention; Job Design, Classification & Compensation; Work Life Integration, Flexibility & Benefits; DEI Communications; DEI Learning & Development; Connecting DEI & Sustainability; and Services & Product Development. The 4 awards in the Progressive category were for: Recruitment; Assessment Measurement & Research; Community, Government Relations & Philanthropy; and Marketing & Customer Service.

With a significant 25 percent increase in the Bank’s inclusivity score from 73 percent in 2024, to an impressive 88 percent in 2025, FBL is now among the Top 10 Most Inclusive Organisations, and the Top 2 Most Inclusive Commercial Banks in Pakistan. Notably, FBL also stands out as the only Islamic bank recognized for its inclusive practices, reaffirming its commitment to creating a workplace that celebrates diversity and promotes equity.

On this development, Monis Mirza, Head of Human Resources FBL, said that Faysal Bank’s recognition at the GDEIB Awards 2025 reflects Faysal Bank’s unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of inclusion and equity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

