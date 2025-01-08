PTI Senator’s disqualification: ECP reserves verdict on reference

ISLAMABAD: The poll body has reserved its verdict on a reference seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Abro, moved by Senator Shahadat Awan from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), for allegedly not meeting the criteria for election on Senate’s technocrat seat and concealing wealth details.

In the final hearing of the case, the defence counsel argued before a three-member ECP bench on Tuesday that Abro is a professional engineer with over 20-year professional experience. He supervised different mega projects including Multan Metrobus System as a professional engineer, the counsel said, adding that Abro fully met the relevant criteria for election on the Senate’s technocrat seat.

In addition, the defence lawyer added, the PTI senator paid the “biggest amounts of taxes” on his mega projects from 2007 to 2021, and that all his assets were duly declared to the tax authorities, other relevant government departments, as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“One cannot become a technocrat simply by building bridges and roads,” Awan’s lawyer responded. “He (Abro) does not have any international achievement to his credit,” the counsel argued.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the bench reserved its verdict in the case.

It merits recalling here that in a Senate meeting on 5 September, last year, Abro and Awan had a heated exchange of words. Both legislators levelled serious allegations against each other. After that episode, Awan filed in the Senate Secretariat a reference against Abro seeking his disqualification from Senate over allegedly not fulfilling the requirements for election on Senate’s technocrat seat, and concealing wealth details.

The reference was sent to the ECP by Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Abro was elected as Senator on technocrat seat from Sindh on PTI ticket in March 2021 Senate elections.

In the light of the relevant provisions of Article 63, if any question arises regarding a senator’s disqualification, the chairman Senate shall refer the question to the ECP within 30 days, and if he fails to do so within the aforesaid period, it shall be deemed to have been referred to the ECP. The ECP shall decide the question within 90 days from its receipt.

Under this article, if the ECP is of the opinion that the said senator has become disqualified, he shall cease to be a member and Senate seat shall become vacant.

The Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution says that a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Parliament unless he is sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.

