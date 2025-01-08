PakSat-MM1 satellite: Planning minister asks Suparco chief to develop business plan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed the chairman of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) to develop a comprehensive business plan for PakSat-MM1 satellite.

Suparco Chairman Muhammad Yousaf Khan met with Federal Minister Iqbal, here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on various key initiatives including the commercialisation of the recently launched PakSat-MM1 satellite and advancements in agricultural monitoring technologies.

During the meeting, the federal minister directed Suparco to develop a comprehensive business plan for PakSat-MM1. He emphasised the need to collaborate with the Ministry of Information Technology to formulate a detailed strategy for the satellite’s commercialisation to maximise its benefits.

The Suparco chairman briefed the minister on the organisation’s efforts in modern agricultural monitoring, which are helping farmers achieve improved crop yields.

Iqbal directed the Suparco officials to integrate their efforts with the Land Information and Management System to collect consolidated data. He also stressed the importance of strengthening collaborations with other institutions to enhance the utility of satellite remote sensing and geographic information systems (GIS) for improved business processes.

Additionally, the federal minister reiterated plans to organise a symposium later this month under the banner of “Uraan Pakistan” at the Institute of Space Technology. The symposium, titled, “Beyond the Stars, New Worlds Await”, aims at highlighting emerging opportunities in space exploration and research.

