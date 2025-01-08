AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-08

Aluminium rises as LME stocks

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

LONDON: Aluminium prices rose in London on Tuesday, drawing some support from a 16% fall in available aluminium stocks in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Three-month aluminium on the LME was up 0.9% at $2,512.5 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading. The contract hit $2,477, its lowest in more than three months, on Monday.

According to the LME data, cancelled warrants account for 61% of the total aluminium stocks after 45,050 tons were marked as being prepared to be delivered from warehouses in Port Klang, Malaysia.

This means the amount of available aluminium in the LME system is low, although price gains have been limited by a lack of demand, a trader said.

LME copper was steady at $9,002 a ton in official activity, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs would be less aggressive than promised.

The US dollar weakened after a report on Monday in the Washington Post that Trump’s aides were exploring plans that would apply tariffs only on sectors seen as critical to US national security. Trump denied the report.

“People are wondering about the Trump situation ahead of the inauguration on Jan. 20. While there was lots of noise about the tariffs yesterday, metals markets got a mildly bullish signal from expectations that the tariffs would not be very severe,” said Dan Smith at Amalgamated Metal Trading (AMT).

He added that AMT’s model for copper, which seeks to replicate algorithmic trading patterns used by computer-driven funds, flipped from bearish to a buy signal.

Nickel gained 0.9% to $15,320, zinc fell 0.6% to $2,884.5, tin gained 1.0% to $29,575 and lead slipped 0.3% to $1,939.5.

aluminium ALUMINIUM rate

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium rises as LME stocks

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories